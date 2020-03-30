Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VBLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

VBLT stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,462.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. PVG Asset Management Corp owned 0.11% of Vascular Biogenics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

