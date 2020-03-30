Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) to “Hold”

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

UROV stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 103,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

