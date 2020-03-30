Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Sell

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $11.40 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, for a total transaction of $106,300.00. Also, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $193,455 in the last 90 days. 9.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 49,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.