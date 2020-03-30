Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on MG. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Mistras Group from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Mistras Group to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Mistras Group stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

