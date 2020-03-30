Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Hold

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CLSA raised China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Life Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

NYSE:LFC opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.37. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

