Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Head-To-Head Survey

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Heritage Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce 26.46% 11.86% 1.53% Peoples Bancorp 22.91% 10.58% 1.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Commerce and Peoples Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce $152.90 million 3.06 $40.46 million $1.07 7.35 Peoples Bancorp $234.37 million 1.89 $53.69 million $2.93 7.27

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Peoples Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Commerce has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Heritage Commerce pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Heritage Commerce is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Commerce and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce 0 1 2 0 2.67 Peoples Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.84%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.71%. Given Heritage Commerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heritage Commerce is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp.

Summary

Heritage Commerce beats Peoples Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides various loan products comprising commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes; and small business administration loans. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company provides its banking products and services through 14 full service branch offices in the southern and eastern regions of the general San Francisco Bay Area of California in the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Benito. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans. It also offers overdraft protection services; debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier's checks; and telephone, mobile, and Internet-based banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; and fiduciary and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit plans. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing services through joint marketing arrangements with third parties. As of March 01, 2019, the company operated 81 locations, including 72 full-service bank branches and 76 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia, and Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in Marietta, Ohio.

