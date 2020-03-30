Axcella Health (AXLA) and The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Axcella Health to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Axcella Health alerts:

This table compares Axcella Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -367.32% -59.50% Axcella Health Competitors -4,403.37% -149.58% -36.99%

This table compares Axcella Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A -$36.07 million -0.74 Axcella Health Competitors $751.29 million $137.58 million 3.74

Axcella Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Axcella Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Axcella Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Axcella Health Competitors 1297 3849 7773 355 2.54

Axcella Health presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 742.91%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 51.45%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Axcella Health peers beat Axcella Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.