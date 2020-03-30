PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Sculptor Capital Management (NASDAQ:SCU) Critical Survey

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get PUYI INC/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PUYI INC/ADR and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 227.70%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management 1.18% 82.35% 9.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Sculptor Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 11.92 $7.80 million N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 1.21 $7.05 million $3.11 4.56

PUYI INC/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats PUYI INC/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.