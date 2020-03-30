Critical Review: Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) and Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and Advanced Info Service PCL (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial alerts:

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Advanced Info Service PCL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial N/A N/A N/A Advanced Info Service PCL 17.53% 51.20% 10.67%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Advanced Info Service PCL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Info Service PCL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and Advanced Info Service PCL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial $6.04 billion 0.00 $7.49 billion N/A N/A Advanced Info Service PCL $5.26 billion 3.35 $920.15 million N/A N/A

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service PCL.

Risk & Volatility

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service PCL has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Advanced Info Service PCL beats Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 5.9 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; and 39 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

About Advanced Info Service PCL

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited operates as a mobile phone network company primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks in the frequency of 900 MHz; and in 2.1 GHz and 1800 MHz frequencies. The company also imports and distributes handsets and accessories, as well as distributes cash cards; and provides online data communications services through telephone landlines and optical fiber, as well as electronic payment services. In addition, it provides international telephone service, broadcasting network, and television broadcasting services for various channels, as well as insurance brokerage services. Further, the company offers IT, content aggregator, and billing and collection outsourcing services; call center services; and land and building rental services, as well as related facilities. Additionally, it provides Internet data center, and Internet and satellite uplink-downlink services for communications; and distributes Internet equipment; publishes business telephone directories and advertising; offers mobile contents; and provides online advertising services. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.