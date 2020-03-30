Reviewing CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) & The Competition

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -685.00 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.24 billion $74.92 million -32.99

CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19% CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -19.82% -2,415.18% -6.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 733 2734 3772 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.39%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.07%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CooTek (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) competitors beat CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

