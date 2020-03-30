$233.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will report sales of $233.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.10 million and the highest is $235.60 million. Bank Ozk posted sales of $249.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full-year sales of $926.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $910.28 million to $938.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $949.65 million, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $982.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank Ozk from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $46,149,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank Ozk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after buying an additional 51,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

