Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $469.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report $469.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $446.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.20 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $400.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million.

A number of analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.32.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -530.07 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

