Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.08 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post sales of $286.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $280.30 million and the highest is $291.85 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $265.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN opened at $94.06 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day moving average of $130.21.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

