Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will post sales of $678.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $679.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $677.70 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $692.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $683.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.80 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 5.56%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $137.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $97.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.45. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $82.60 and a twelve month high of $154.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.