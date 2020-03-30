Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $284.03 Million

Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce $284.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $294.60 million and the lowest is $275.40 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $248.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $282.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.62 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.80, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total value of $18,438,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,622 shares in the company, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,528,000 after purchasing an additional 323,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $162,390,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 481,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,365,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,285,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,610,000 after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

