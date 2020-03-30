$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.35 billion to $12.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Corp. of America.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. ValuEngine upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.77.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $128.71 on Monday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average is $169.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,353.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Corp. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.