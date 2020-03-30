Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will announce $2.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $11.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $12.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.42.

NYSE UHS opened at $88.99 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.01%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after buying an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $137,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,417,000 after buying an additional 859,321 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,077,000 after buying an additional 391,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after buying an additional 237,270 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

