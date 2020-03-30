Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.00

News articles about Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mylan earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mylan in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $14.88 on Monday. Mylan has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

