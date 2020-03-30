Very Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Share Price

Media coverage about SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) has trended very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SEACOR Marine earned a news sentiment score of 3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SEACOR Marine stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. SEACOR Marine has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 41.38%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SEACOR Marine in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In other SEACOR Marine news, Director Charles Fabrikant acquired 15,000 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Also, CEO John M. Gellert acquired 25,000 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. Insiders have purchased 108,922 shares of company stock valued at $618,517 in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

