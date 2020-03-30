Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) will announce $269.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Smart Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.50 million. Smart Global posted sales of $304.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Global will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Global.

Several research firms recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Smart Global by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $22.18 on Monday. Smart Global has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.44.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

