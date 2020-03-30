$156.87 Million in Sales Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report $156.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.20 million. Core Laboratories reported sales of $169.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $553.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.10 million to $579.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $500.03 million, with estimates ranging from $464.00 million to $547.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $45.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.24.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSE:CLB opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $456.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.84. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $75.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.