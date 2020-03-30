Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -1.00

News headlines about Yelp (NYSE:YELP) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Yelp earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the local business review company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yelp from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays cut Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $158,529.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

