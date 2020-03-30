Brokerages Expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $284.53 Million

Analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will report sales of $284.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.40 million and the lowest is $284.00 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $287.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOW stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.44. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

