Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.33

News headlines about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STXB opened at $9.72 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $187.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

In other news, Director Robert S. Beall bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $61,980.00. Also, Director Nelda Luce Blair bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,279 shares of company stock valued at $486,862 and sold 1,000 shares valued at $23,191. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

