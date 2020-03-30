SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 3.11

Headlines about SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) have been trending very positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SLM earned a news sentiment score of 3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected SLM’s analysis:

SLM stock opened at $7.34 on Monday. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

