$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $12.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.63 billion to $12.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $13.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

NYSE AMP opened at $103.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.81. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,100,000 after purchasing an additional 51,693 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $315,734,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

