Brokerages Expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $459.49 Million

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to post sales of $459.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.83 million and the highest is $461.64 million. UniFirst posted sales of $437.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

UNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $144.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.75. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $153,257.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,289,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

