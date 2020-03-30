AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €20.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.60 ($26.28) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.26 ($29.37).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS opened at €15.49 ($18.01) on Thursday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($32.20). The company has a 50-day moving average of €21.54 and a 200 day moving average of €23.39.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.