Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €13.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENGI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price target on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on shares of Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.04 ($18.65).

EPA ENGI opened at €9.85 ($11.45) on Friday. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is €14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.50.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

