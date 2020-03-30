Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Peugeot (EPA:UG) a €20.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peugeot currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.75 ($26.45).

Shares of UG stock opened at €12.07 ($14.03) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.06 and a 200 day moving average of €20.58. Peugeot has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a twelve month high of €21.01 ($24.43).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

