Pi Financial Trims Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Target Price to C$4.50

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) had its price objective lowered by Pi Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Macro Enterprises from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday.

CVE:MCR opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.76 million and a P/E ratio of 2.50. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95.

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

