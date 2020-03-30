PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.30 at Haywood Securities

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) had its price target decreased by Haywood Securities from C$7.80 to C$5.30 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$1.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.45.

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

