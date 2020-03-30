Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) received a €130.00 ($151.16) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €126.50 ($147.09).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of PFV opened at €138.50 ($161.05) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €104.40 ($121.40) and a 52 week high of €163.30 ($189.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €136.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.