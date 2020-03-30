Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €7.50 Price Target at Barclays

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €10.90 ($12.67) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($13.49) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.95 ($15.06).

PSM opened at €6.92 ($8.05) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.00 and its 200 day moving average is €12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.65) and a 12-month high of €15.95 ($18.54).

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Analyst Recommendations for Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM)

