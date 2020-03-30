Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €41.50 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €41.50 ($48.26) price target from Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €57.41 ($66.75).

KGX stock opened at €38.27 ($44.50) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.91. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

