PRA Health Sciences Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $127.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $78.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

