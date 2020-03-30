Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

PEB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

PEB opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

