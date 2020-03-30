KeyCorp Comments on Olin Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Olin in a report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Olin has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,558,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after buying an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,806,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,664,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $63,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,603,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

