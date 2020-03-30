Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.01.

HUN opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.26. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,441.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

