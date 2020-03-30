Brokers Offer Predictions for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LPX. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.54.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $17.59 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -219.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

