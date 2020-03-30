Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a report issued on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAND. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

LAND opened at $11.00 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $237.80 million, a PE ratio of -84.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 817.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 28.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

