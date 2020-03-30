Medpace Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Medpace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Medpace had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $229.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

MEDP stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.23. Medpace has a twelve month low of $52.84 and a twelve month high of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,921,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

