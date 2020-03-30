William Blair Weighs in on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Shares of MPWR opened at $161.70 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $114.84 and a one year high of $193.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 33,850 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $5,991,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,728,703.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,531 shares of company stock valued at $59,777,891 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $92,881,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $73,489,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,854,000 after buying an additional 210,539 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,710,000 after buying an additional 187,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

