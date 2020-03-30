Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps expects that the bank will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million.

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 162,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,876 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.93 per share, for a total transaction of $120,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,300.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

