William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

WST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

Shares of WST opened at $141.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day moving average of $149.31. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

