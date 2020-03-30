Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Reduced by William Blair

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Titan International’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

NYSE TWI opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.63%.

In other Titan International news, Director Gary L. Cowger acquired 42,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,126.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,485,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 162,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 146,291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 92,426 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 881,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 41,175 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.