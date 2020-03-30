Analysts Set Expectations for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued on Thursday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIS. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday.

SIS stock opened at C$10.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$15.39.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.22, for a total transaction of C$26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,707,032.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $123,050.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

