Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$143.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$153.40 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.29.

Shares of INE opened at C$19.02 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$22.28. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.94, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.47.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Peter Grover sold 21,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.26, for a total transaction of C$444,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,850,159.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -277.78%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

