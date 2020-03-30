Diversified Royalty Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (TSE:DIV)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) – Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diversified Royalty in a research note issued on Friday, March 27th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Diversified Royalty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DIV. CIBC decreased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

TSE:DIV opened at C$1.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0196 dividend. This is an increase from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.44%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

