Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Issued By Raymond James

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.00 million.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLX. CIBC downgraded Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Boralex from C$32.00 to C$28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.25.

TSE BLX opened at C$25.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$32.04. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.49%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

